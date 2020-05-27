Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SPIDERMAN_ARGENTINA Three Bolivian boys let black widow bite them in hope to turn into Spider-Man

Three Bolivian boys, aged 12, 10 and 8, found a black widow spider while herding goats in Chayanta and coaxed it into biting them in the hope of turning into Spider-Man, according to Telemundo Yakima-Tri-Cities. Well, we all have tried to copy our favorite superheroes when we were kids and wished to acquire the powers they had. However, the attempt made by these three brothers turned venomous for them as they got themselves bit by a spider.

A Ministry of Health Official stated in the report that the boys were big Marvel fans and prodded the spider with a stick until it bit each one of them in turn. They hoped that doing this will turn them into the superhero just like Peter Parker in the film.

The report added, "Soon after, their mother, who was gathering wood nearby, was alarmed to find them crying and promptly took them to a local medical center. However, the boys were then transferred to another hospital in the town of Llallagua after medicine administered at the first clinic proved ineffective. "

Later, they were transferred to the Hospital Universitario La Paz where they received treatment for sweating, tremors, muscle pain, aches and fevers. They were discharged from the hospital on May 20 after a week they were bitten.

According to Telemundo, the health official shared the case as a warning to parents saying that "for children, everything is real, movies are real" — even though they are in fact an "illusion."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage