Philippines woman does a Joey to avoid paying fee for extra baggage at airport

One airline passenger did a Joey IRL albeit for a different reason.

Gel Rodriguez of Philippines wore at least 2.5 kilograms of clothes -- AT A GIVEN SINGLE TIME -- to avoid paying a fee for extra baggage.

On her Facebook post, Rodriguez explained the airline staff informed her that her carry-on luggage exceeded the maximum weight of 7 kilograms. It was weighed to be 9 kg.

She did not want to pay the excess fee. So she did what Joey had to poke fun at Chandler in the very famous TV series 'Friends'. And the historically successful trick worked like a charm.

Rodriguez wore about 2.5 kilograms of clothes to bring down her bag's weight to only 6.5 kg.

"From 9kg to 6.5kg baggage #ExcessBaggageChallengeAccepted," she wrote on her viral Facebook post.

"I don't recommend other people do it," Rodriguez told Vice.

Brilliant, we say!