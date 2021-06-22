Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MS Dhoni's new look in handlebar moustache with daughter Ziva leaves fans excited

Former India cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known to experiment with his looks. The actor is often seen sporting some interesting styles. He keeps playing around with various techniques and styling tips for his hair and beard. Since IPL 2021 was suspended in early May his fans and followers have been waiting to catch a glimpse of Dhoni. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings surprise MS Dhoni fans as they treated them with a new photograph of the cricketer with his daughter Ziva from the picturesque location.

They captioned it ‘Kannane Kanney’ - after a song from a Tamil movie Viswasam starring actor Ajith Kumar, which celebrates the relationship between a father and daughter.

In the picture, Ziva can be seen clutching to her father in a yellow dress while Dhoni can be seen sporting a brand new look. He chose to wear a navy blue t-shirt paired with cream chinos. What caught our attention was his short hair and a smattered beard.

Check out fans reactions:

In 2016 also a picture of Dhoni with daughter Ziva went viral in which he sported a full face of facial hair. Although it was a filter on social media app.

The 39-year-old is currently on vacation in Shimla with his wife Sakshi Singh, daughter Ziva and some close friends. The videos and pictures from the trip are going viral on social media.