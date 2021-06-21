World Music Day: KKR's Andre Russell jamming on ‘Subha Hone Na De' is the best thing on internet today | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KKR World Music Day: KKR's Andre Russell jamming on ‘Subha Hone Na De' is the best thing on internet

The team of Kolkata Knight Riders treated its fans with an exciting video on the occasion of World Music Day. They dropped a clip of the Caribbean all-rounder, Andre Russell, singing the popular Bollywood song 'Subha Hone Na De' with his team cheering for him in the background. The song is from Akshay Kumar, John Abraham starrer Bollywood movie Desi Boyz.

West Indies cricket players seem to have a special passion for music. West Indies star all-rounder Darren Bravo is a popular singer. The song sung by him is very popular, especially among music lovers. He is lovingly called DJ Bravo by his fans.

Apart from this, West Indies ace batsman Chris Gayle is often heard humming and grooving to the tunes of Bollywood songs.