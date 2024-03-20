'Only lesson you get to learn...': Netizens react after Zomato rolls back green uniform for 'Pure Veg Mode'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Online food delivery App Zomato, which introduced a new service of 'Pure Veg Mode' on Tuesday, decided to roll back on separate green-coloured dress code for its delivery agents under the Pure Veg Fleet.

Announcing the decision, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal informed on X, "While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red."

"This means that the fleet meant for vegetarian orders will not be identifiable on the ground (but will show on the app that your veg orders will be served by the veg only fleet)," he said.

"This will ensure that our red uniform delivery partners are not incorrectly associated with non-veg food, and blocked by any RWAs or societies during any special days… our riders’ physical safety is of paramount importance to us," Goyal mentioned.

"We now realise that even some of our customers could get into trouble with their landlords, and that would not be a nice thing if that happened because of us," he added.

"Thanks everyone for talking about this last night. You made us understand the unintended consequences of this rollout. All the love, and all the brickbats were all so useful - and helped us get to this optimal point," the Zomato CEO said.

"We are always listening, without unnecessary ego, or pride. We look forward to continue serving you," Goyal concluded.

Amid all this, the netizens were quick to react on Zomato's decision to roll back on a separate dress code for its 'Pure Veg Fleet' delivery agents. Let's take a look at some of them.

A user on X with name Market Reader wrote, "It was the solid marketing plan... Take 2 strong action, roll back one

Now:

1. Vegetarians are happy

2. No one can say it's discriminatory

3. Woke's ego got fulfilled

4. Zomoto got free marketing."

Another user by the name 'bhai Sahab' said, "Good decision.The best part is when people criticized this decision, you or your team read it, understood it, and changed it without taking it to your ego. Unlike vishwaguru,you didn't just stick to a decision regardless of whether it was wrong, without considering changing it.."

A user named Sakshi Narula expressed,

"What really shocks me is these plans get rolled out without much thought or consideration. One post on Twitter and everyone can tell you that it's a bad marketing strategy. Allowing people to even choose a veg fleet to deliver in itself is a move that focuses on segregation. Anyway"

Another user on X, Siddharth wrote, "Massive respect! The ability to acknowledge when you’re wrong is never easy, especially in public. The best part is, when people criticized this decision, you or your team read it, understood it, and changed it without letting it affect your ego."

Welcoming Zomato's move, a user on X, Rajesh Palviya Jain wrote, "The beauty of new-age businesses lies in their flexibility, innovation, and quick adaptability."

"Building in public and taking decisions quickly, following the path of Elon Musk great news for India," wrote another user Uttkarsh Singh on X.

"Absolutely love the quick decision making, rapid reaction to the online feedback," wrote Poan Sapdi on X.

A user by the name TweeterPeter said, "Deepinder- the only lesson you got to learn is that you don’t have to put everything on social media. You can quietly release this without getting noticed."

