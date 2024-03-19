Tuesday, March 19, 2024
     
Live tv
  Zomato launches 'Pure Veg Mode' with 'Pure Veg Fleet' for vegetarians: Check out its features here

Zomato launches ‘Pure Veg Mode’ with ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ for vegetarians: Check out its features here

The newly launched ‘Pure Veg Mode’ will consist of a curation of restaurants that serve only vegetarian food and exclude all restaurants that serve non-vegetarian items.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: March 19, 2024 18:28 IST
Zomato Pure Veg Mode
Image Source : ZOMATO Zomato Pure Veg Mode

Food delivery platform, Zomato, has announced the launch of a new mode for vegetarians in India. The newly launched ‘Pure Veg Mode’ will consist of curation of restaurants that serve only vegetarian food and exclude all restaurants that serve non-vegetarian items.

“To solve for their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” on Zomato, for customers who have a 100% vegetarian dietary preference,” Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal said in an X post. 

Along with the ‘Pure Veg Mode’, the company has also launched a ‘Pure Veg Fleet’, which “will only serve orders from these pure veg restaurants”. In addition to this, a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant, will not go inside the green delivery box meant for the ‘Pure Veg Fleet’. 

“Our dedicated Pure Veg Fleet will only serve orders from these pure veg restaurants. This means that a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our Pure Veg Fleet,” Deepinder added. 

The feature will be rolled out across the country in the next few weeks. “This feature will see a phased roll out across the country in the next few weeks. We remain committed to listening to our customers, and serving our community in the best possible way,” Deepinder posted.

Deepinder also said that “the Pure Veg Fleet doesn’t serve or alienate any religious, or political preference”. 

The company also plans to add more specialised fleets for its customer needs. There's a special cake delivery fleet coming up with hydraulic balancers that prevent the cake from getting smudged during delivery, the Zomato CEO announced.

ALSO READ: Noise Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

 

