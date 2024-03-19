Noise Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL PAYMENTS BANK Noise Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch

Airtel Payments Bank in collaboration with smartwatch brand Noise and Mastercard has announced the launch of a new smartwatch in India. The newly launched Noise Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch will allow its users to make contactless payments. Here are all the details you need to know about the Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch.

Noise Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch India price and availability

The Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available in black, grey, and blue colours. Interested buyers who have an Airtel Payments Bank saving account can purchase the smartwatch from the Airtel Thanks App. New customers can order the smartwatch after opening an account digitally on the Airtel Thanks App.

Noise Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch specifications

Airtel Payments Bank saving account customers can activate the smartwatch by linking it to their savings bank accounts via the Airtel Thanks App. It will allow them to make contactless payments between Rs 1 to Rs 25,000 per day via the Tap and Pay facility.

The Noise Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch is equipped with a 4.69 cm TFT LCD display that has a peak brightness level of 550 nits. It allows users to choose from a collection of 150 cloud-based watch faces and supports 130 different sports modes.

"By integrating contactless payment capabilities into wearable technology, we empower customers with greater freedom and flexibility in their daily transactions. This smartwatch is the first wearable device the bank has launched," Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, COO, Airtel Payments Bank, said in a statement.

"Through the Tap and Pay functionality powered by NFC chips on the Mastercard network, we aim to simplify the payment process and enhance convenience by unlocking a new way for users to interact with their devices," said Amit Khatri, Co-founder, Noise.

ALSO READ: Lava O2 to launch in India on March 22: Here's what you can expect