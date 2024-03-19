Lava O2 to launch in India on March 22: Here's what you can expect

Follow us on Image Source : LAVA Lava O2

Lava is all set to launch its new smartphone in India. The company recently teased its upcoming Lava O2 smartphone via its social media handle and a microsite on Amazon. The company has now announced the launch date of the smartphone. Here are all the details you need to know.

Lava O2 India price, availability

The Lava O2 will launch in India on March 22, 2024, at 12PM. Interested viewers can watch the live event via the company’s YouTube channel. The company has not disclosed the price of the upcoming device but it is expected to be priced at under Rs 10,000 and will be available for sale via Amazon. It will come in Majestic Purple and Green colours.

“Get ready to unleash the Fastest Phone in the Segment*. O2 - Launching on 22nd Mar, 12PM,” Lava said in an X post.

Lava O2 specifications

As per the information available on the microsite and via the company’s social media handles, the Lava O2 will be powered by Unisoc T616 chip. It will come with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and will run Android 13.0.

The upcoming smartphone will have a large 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, it will have a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera, which will be located in a hole-punch cutout. The device will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure access, USB Type-C port, speaker grille, microphone, and 3.5mm headphone jack. It will also pack a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged with 18W USB Type-C.

