TRAI introduces new guidelines for mobile number portability to combat fraud

Image Source : FREEPIK Telecommunications towers against cloudy sky

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has unveiled revised guidelines for mobile number portability (MNP), set to take effect on July 1. The move comes as part of efforts to combat SIM swap fraud prevalent in India. Under the new rules, users who have acquired a new SIM card due to theft or damage and subsequently purchased another SIM card will not be able to port to a new SIM within the following 7 days.

Background and implementation

TRAI states that the modifications were prompted by recommendations from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and discussions with various stakeholders. The regulations are scheduled to be enforced from July 1.

Aim of the amendments

TRAI underscored that the amendments aim to tackle fraudulent practices like SIM swaps or replacements perpetrated by unscrupulous entities.

Enhanced security measures

Additionally, TRAI has introduced stricter security measures by prohibiting telecom operators from issuing a "unique porting code" (UPC) before the expiration of seven days following SIM replacement. The UPC is a crucial step in the mobile number portability process, where users obtain an 8-digit code from their current telecom operator.

Reasoning behind the changes

While TRAI has not provided detailed insights into how the current system is being exploited by fraudsters, multiple reports suggest that a significant portion of SIM swapping fraud occurs during mobile number portability and new SIM procedures.

Significance of mobile number portability

Mobile Number Portability enables users to switch to a different telecom operator, irrespective of their location, if they are dissatisfied with their current service provider. However, recent misuse of MNP guidelines prompted TRAI to introduce these amendments.

These changes are anticipated to strengthen security measures and mitigate fraudulent activities in the mobile number portability process, safeguarding the interests of consumers and telecom operators alike.

