YouTuber Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika Malik welcome baby girl or is it a prank video?

YouTuber Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika Malik is blessed with a baby girl. The content creator took to his social media to announce the birth of his child and also revealed that it is a girl. However, there is hardly any truth in the statement. Like always, Armaan Malik shared a prank video and revealed that his second wife visited the hospital for a checkup. He further planned that he will use this to prank his family and say that Kritika has welcomed a baby girl. Taking to his Instagram, he wrote, "Finally Golu Bani Maa. Any Guesses. Boy Or Girl ? Or dono bilkul ap logo ki duayon se bilkul theek hai."

Armaan Malik also shared a blog on his YouTube and revealed how he pranked his family. In the video, Kritika is seen in the hospital getting a drip. After the checkup, the doctor sends them home. The video further shows Armaan announcing the good news to his family as they scream with joy. Watch the video here-

Recently, Armaan posted a video on his YouTube channel, giving his fans a glimpse of the new items he and his wives had purchased for their soon-to-be-born children. While Payal is expecting twins, Kritika will only have one child, and the family has begun to prepare for the arrival of their new additions. The video's title caught everyone's attention as it revealed that Armaan had bought a 'sone ka jhoola' (golden cradle) for their babies. The package contained a special cot with a gold stand, which Kritika plans to use for a photo shoot of their three babies. The beige-colored cot looks both luxurious and comfortable.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik got married to Payal in 2011. The duo has a son named Chirayu Malik. Later in 2018, he married Kritika without divorcing Payal. On December 4, 2022, Armaan announced the pregnancies of both his wives, which shocked the internet.

