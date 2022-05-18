Yashraj Mukhate to Vipin Sahu, 5 people who turned their 15 mins of Internet fame into full-fledged careers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yashraj Mukhate, Vipin Sahu

Millions of people all over the world work hard to achieve their dream of becoming stars. While some people fail to meet that goal, others become overnight social media sensations. With a million videos posted every second on the internet, it takes something remarkable to go viral. From Yashraj Mukhate’s “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha” to the 'Land Kara De' man, these average folks went viral in no time.

Yashraj Mukhate- "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha" Mashup

Yashraj Mukhate, who rose to stardom with his mashup 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha,' made our entire lockdown period easier for us. He recently received a Silver and Golden Play Button from YouTube for having over 4.6 million subscribers.

Vipin Sahu- "Land Kra De"

After a rib-tickling video of his first paragliding trip in Himachal Pradesh was published on social media in 2019, Vipin Sahu became an internet star. We couldn't stop laughing when we heard him remark, "Bhai 200-300 Zaada Lele Bas Land Karade." He now has over 125K subscribers on YouTube. He just landed a marketing deal with Cadbury Perk's opposite actor Alia Bhatt.

Dananeer Mobeen- "Pawrri Ho Rahi Hai"

A student from Islamabad rose to stardom when her five-second video went viral on social media across the country. Dananeer shared the video on Instagram, which was shot in the Nathaigali Mountains in Northern Pakistan and featured a bunch of pals having fun along the roadside. "Yeh Humari Car Hai, Aur Yeh Hum Hai, Aur Yeh Humari Pawrri Ho Rahi Hai," this famous dialogue of hers broke the internet at that time.

Ranu Mandal - Rags To Riches from West Bengal

Ranu Mondal rose to fame after video footage of her singing the Lata Mangeshkar classic ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma’ was shared on social media by a passer-by at the Ranaghat Railway Station in West Bengal in 2019. Thanks to acclaimed singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya, she is now a Bollywood playback vocalist.

Somvati Mahawar – "Chai Pee Lo"

"Hello Friends, Chai Pee Lo" - If you remember hearing this viral one-liner back in 2018, you must have been on top of your meme game. With her 15-second video, Somvati Mahawar became an overnight sensation, with millions of views. Netflix, ShopClues, Foodpanda, and Mother Dairy were among the brands that took part in the subsequent meme fest.

