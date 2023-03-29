Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World's largest banana is bigger than a human arm! Find out

Have you seen the world’s largest banana? This massive fruit looks similar to a human arm and can fill your stomach for the entire day. It's not just huge in size, but weighs more than 3kgs! Bananas are definitely one of the go-to snacks, but this special variant takes snacking to another level.

What’s unique about this huge banana?

The Giant Highland Banana, the largest of its kind in the world, is found in the mountainous forests of New Guinea, usually at an altitude between 1200-1800 metres. These behemoths can have a trunk height of up to 15 metres and their leaves may reach just as high!

This rare species of banana is a huge tree that produces up to 300 bananas. The bananas of this tree are 25-30 cm in length and have a thickness similar to an arm.

Recently, the YouTube channel DiscoverAgriculture posted a video showcasing an incredibly huge tree and an over-sized banana. Viewers were then given a glimpse of this remarkable sight as well as some fascinating facts about it. People also chowed down on the mammoth banana!

Discover Agriculture's video went viral, receiving millions of views. Additionally, the huge banana in the video also caused a stir on Twitter, garnering much attention and praise.

Users have reacted differently to this banana. One exclaimed, "Economy-sized bananas! Wow”, while another questioned, "How on earth do they climb up to harvest them?"

Recognised by Guinness World Records

The banana plant species 'Musa ingens', native to New Guinea, has made it into the Guinness World Records for being the largest in its kind.

According to the GWR report, the main trunk of the plant can typically grow up to 15 metres tall and its leaves will spread as far as 20 metres from the ground.

These bananas are grown on long stems; up to 15-metres/49-feet.These oblong 'fruits' measure around 18 cm (7 in) long & can be eaten when cooked. Their taste is similar to plantains, and they offer the same texture too, as per the reports.

If you're a fan of bananas that are both delicious and healthy, give this one a try!

Read More Trending News