Woman dances to Bhojpuri song in crowded train, leaves netizens in fury | WATCH

In recent times, several videos of people dancing in crowded passenger trains, metro rails and other public places have become a trend. The videos often evoke mixed reactions from people on social media. One such video has gone viral showing a woman dancing to a Bhojpuri song aboard a train coach in West Bengal.

Instagram influencer Saheli Rudra, who has 8.41 lakh followers on the platform, shared a video showing her shaking a leg to the Bhojpuri song 'Saj Ke Sawar Ke' in the midst of several passengers on the moving train. While some people looked at her in curiousity, even taking her videos themselves, others were completely unconcerned with her antics.

The video was captioned, "Chalo hum vi bna liye" (Even I made it). The video quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 11 million views and 2.51 lakh likes. The video evoked a variety of reactions from the public, mostly in the negative.

While some people complimented her dance and confidence, other people criticised her for making others uncomfortable and called for stopping such trends in public places. "This is totally unacceptable. This should be banned in transport like buses and trains. Making people watch you shaking your body is no talent," one user wrote.

"Stop the trend," said another netizen as many called on authorities to ban such activities on public transport.

Earlier, another girl named Sreya posted a video of her dancing on a local train to the same Bhojpuri song. The video received similar reactions on social media.

