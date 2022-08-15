Watch: Pakistani rabab artiste plays Jana Gana Mana as a gift to Indians on Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIYALTUNES Independence Day wish by Pakistani artist

Watch the video of a Pakistani artist who came up with a unique idea to wish the people of India on the 76th Independence Day on August 15. Siyal Khan, a rabab player from Pakistan, posted a video of him playing the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana on a musical instrument. The video has garnered a massive response from the netizens who showered their love on Siyal's special tribute to the people of India. They also loved his rendition of the national anthem.

Sharing the video on Twitter, he captioned the post, "Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border, followed with Pakistan and India's flag emojis."

"Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022 (sic)," he added.

The video has gone viral and already has over, 8,855 retweets, 1 Million views and 56 thousand likes on Twitter. For the unversed, Rabab is a string instrument, similar to the lute. It is quite popular in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Kashmir.

Netizens reactions:

In no time, his video was extensively shared by the netizens and bombarded with sweet reactions. Several Indians thanked him for his kind gesture. One of them wrote, "He is a very talented artiste and the instrument which he is playing here is called as Rabab and this Rabab is very popular in pashto music."

Another said, "Thanks from an Indian Citizen. I wish your leadership and intelligence agency listen to the heart of a Pakistani people who want friendship with India."

Check out some more reactions below:

