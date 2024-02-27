Virat Kohli spotted with daughter Vamika in London - pic goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli was spotted with his daughter Vamika at a restaurant in London

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who is in London on paternity leave for the birth of his second child, was spotted with his daughter Vamika at a restaurant in the city. Kohli, who pulled out of the ongoing Test series against England citing personal reasons, became a father for the second time after his wife and actress Anushka Sharma gave birth to their son Akaay.

A fan spotted Kohli with his daughter Vamika at a restaurant in London on Monday, February 26 and posted it on social media, which has gone viral on the internet. Kohli and Anushka have been really protective of their daughter not getting the media limelight and hence often keep her away from all the attention and the public spaces.

Kohli may not be part of the Indian Test squad, however, he has been following the performance of the young brigade and was quick to react to the hosts' series win against England. India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with a win in the fourth Test in Ranchi as the hosts came back from a deficit of 46 runs to beat England by 5 wickets as Dhruv Jurel stood out with the bat in both the innings.

Kohli left the Indian camp from Hyderabad on January 21 and since then has been away and is now set to miss the final Test match as well. There is uncertainty whether Kohli will return at the start of the IPL or not given there has been no update regarding the same either from him or the BCCI.

Kohli's absence gave India a chance to give the likes of Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan a chance in the Test team. While Patidar has not been great, Sarfaraz impressed on debut with a couple of half-centuries.