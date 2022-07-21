Viral video: Pale white creature walks crookedly on road, netizens claim 'it's an alien'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PARANORMALITYM Viral video

Viral Video: Every now and then we keep stumbling upon videos on the internet which amaze us, shock us and even confuse us. There's no denying the fact that every time we see something unusual our curiosity peaks high especially when things are related to paranormal activities. High mystery surrounds the supernatural. Recently, a video is doing the rounds on the Internet that has people hooked. It shows a peculiar creature walking on the streets of Kentucky's Moorhead, giving jitters even to the bravest of hearts.

Uploaded on Twitter by Paranormality Magazine, the caption reads "Here's the video of the Pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY,"

Watch the viral video below:

The 33-second cryptic video clip captures a pale white creature walking crookedly on the road, seemingly late at night. The footage has supposedly been captured on a security camera. In the video, the strange thing appears to crouch and look for something.

Netizens reactions

The clip has taken the internet by storm, leaving many in a dilemma, trying to guess what the creature could be. While some have speculated that the creature might be an 'alien', others pointed out that the whole thing was a hoax.

-with ANI inputs

