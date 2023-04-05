Viral video of two elephants fighting fiercely stuns the internet| Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THEFIGEN A viral video shows two giant elephants fighting

A viral video of two full-grown elephants fighting in a national park is getting traction. The video, which was posted on Twitter by user @TheFigen, shows both tuskers engaged in a fierce fight. "What is the problem between these two giants?" the caption of the post read, which has accumulated more than 275,000 views and over 3,200 likes.

In the clip, the two giant elephants are seen pushing each other and fighting with their large tusks. At one point, they are even seen lifting their front legs in a bid to topple one another.

The video has left internet users simply stunned. In the comment section, people couldn't stop exclaiming at the rare video. Several users also came up with their reason behind the fight between the two tuskers.

Here’s how netizens reacted,

