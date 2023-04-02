Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Non-stick pans: Five simple ways to extend their lifespan

Non-stick pans have become a popular choice in many kitchens for their convenience and ease of use. However, the coating on these pans can wear off over time, making them less effective and potentially harmful to health. Here are five simple ways to improve the life of the coating on non-stick pans and ensure they last longer.

Avoid using metal utensils: The coating on non-stick pans is delicate and can be easily scratched by metal utensils. It is advisable to use wooden or silicone utensils to avoid scratching the coating.

Use the right temperature: Overheating non-stick pans can damage the coating and reduce their lifespan. It is recommended to use low or medium heat when cooking with non-stick pans to prevent overheating.

Do not stack non-stick pans: Stacking non-stick pans can cause scratches or damage to the coating. It is best to store non-stick pans separately, using protective pads or liners to prevent them from rubbing against each other.

Hand-wash non-stick pans: Non-stick pans are not dishwasher-safe and should be hand-washed to preserve the coating. It is advisable to use a soft sponge and mild detergent to clean non-stick pans.

Do not use abrasive cleaners: Abrasive cleaners, such as steel wool or harsh chemicals, can damage the coating on non-stick pans. It is best to use gentle cleaners, such as baking soda or vinegar, to clean non-stick pans.

Grease the pan: A small amount of oil acts as a protective layer that prevents the coating from washing away when heated with food. Only a minimal amount of oil is required for this purpose, and you can simply apply a small amount of oil, butter or ghee to the pan and then dab it with an absorbent paper to remove excess oil before starting to cook.

By following these simple tips, you can improve the life of the coating on non-stick pans and ensure they last longer. Additionally, taking care of your non-stick pans can also promote healthy cooking and prevent harmful chemicals from leaching into your food.

