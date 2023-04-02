Explore Jhalana: Rajasthan’s leopard country you must visit

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Explore Jhalana: Rajasthan’s leopard country

Jhalana a leopard reserve is located deep in the Aravalli Range in the capital city of Jaipur in Rajasthan. You have the forts and palaces of Jaipur city on one hand and on the other, this small sanctuary where the big cats roam.

Jhalana which became India’s first leopard reserve in 2017 covers 20 square kilometers and is home to over 40 leopards, as well as other animals like striped hyenas, Indian civets, jackals, porcupines, and desert foxes. Jhalana used to be a hunting ground for the royal families of Jaipur. Despite being densely populated with leopards, one can find a variety of other wild animals here. Visitors to Jhalana can go on a safari and enjoy the beautiful scenery while looking for these magnificent animals.

Jhalana is India's first city to get three leopard reserves: Jhalana, Jawai, and Amagarh leopard reserve. Also called Jhalana Safari Park, this leopard reserve is most famous among wildlife enthusiasts because it is the ideal place to spot a leopard. Before it was announced as a safari park, Jhalana was opened for the first time for tourists in 2016.

In addition to the fascinating animals living in Jhalana, the cliffs of Aravalli and the small valleys are also home to a variety of bird species. Many birds can be found here, such as the Indian pitta, dusky eagle owl, jungle nightjar, and barred buttonquail, among others, which delight the birdwatchers.

