Viral Video: Man pulls two giant pythons by their tails, watch what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : @JAYPREHISTORICPETS Man pulls two giant pythons by their tails

Trending News: American YouTuber and founder and president of Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc., Jay Brewer, recently shared a video on Instagram where he is seen handling two giant pythons. His recent post showcases him holding two massive reticulated pythons by their tails, which has generated significant interest from his followers. In the caption, Jay reflects on how he has always known that working with big snakes was his passion, even though others did not agree with him. He encourages his followers to pursue their dreams at all costs and help others along the way.

The video has garnered over 3 million views and 162k likes, with many shocked netizens expressing their thoughts in the comments section. Some were curious about the safety of handling such large snakes, while others marvelled at the creatures' beauty and power. “Are you ever worried about them attacking you? They are amazing creatures,” a user commented. "Coolest thing on earth," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video of man holding giant pythons by their tails here:

Jay Brewer is a renowned breeder of reticulated pythons, especially known for his unique morphs, or variations in colour and pattern. He boasts an impressive following of over 6 million on Instagram.

Jay's story serves as an inspiration for those who may face opposition in pursuing their passions. His message encourages others to remain steadfast in their pursuit of their goals, even when others may not believe in them. With his Instagram following and viral videos, Jay has become a role model for those who want to follow their dreams, no matter how unconventional they may seem to others.

Read More Trending News