Viral video: Little girl sets internet on fire with dancing skills on ‘Ooee Baba’ on railway platform

Viral viddeo: In a heartwarming optic, a video of a little girl dancing to the tune of Alka Yagnik’s ‘Ooee Baba’ song from the film Judaai went viral, taking the social media by storm. In the video shared by an Instagram user @aadhyayasree__did, the girl is seen showcasing her brilliant dancing skills on a railway platform.

The girl skillfully syncs to the lyrics and tune of the music which seems extremely impressive to the viewers. She maintains an adorable smile throughout her dance performance, making it joyful to watch.

Likes and comments

The video was uploaded on November 28 and has garnered 1,493,504 likes and various comments. The comments section was filled with heart emojis by other users who hailed the girl’s performance.

“So very cute baby girl,” a user commented.

“Wow nice,” another user commented.

“Wow...amazing dance by the little girl,” a user said.

