VIRAL VIDEO: Bull enters inside SBI Bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao | Here's what happened next

Trending news: In an extremely bizarre and strange incident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, a stray bull found its way into the State Bank of India's (SBI) Shahganj branch. The netizens said that he might be taking refuge from the harsh cold weather. The incident, which took place at the bank's main branch located in the Sadar Bazar area, caused quite a stir among the staff members, customers and others.

The bull entered the bank and positioned itself quietly in a corner, as if waiting for service. This unexpected visitor, however, led to a wave of panic inside the bank. A video capturing this funny moment shows the large animal standing calmly amidst the bank's premises, while an individual's voice can be heard instructing customers to keep their distance.

As the video goes on, the bank's security personnel took action to manage the chaos. With the help of a stick, the guard was able to usher the bull out of the bank, restoring order to the premises.

The footage of this peculiar incident quickly spread across the internet, going viral as people shared the sight of the bull inside the bank.

The bank staff's response and the subsequent safe removal of the bull ensured that no harm came to the animal or the people inside the branch.

Probably heard BJP's promise of Rs 15 lakh: Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akhilesh Yadav said that the bull might have misguided by the false promise of Rs 15 lakh.

"What is the mistake of the Bull, someone must have said that BJP is giving Rs 15 lakh in everyone's account, bull must have reached the bank under confusion and misguidance," quipped Akhilesh Yadav.

