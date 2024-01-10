'Mai akela kafi hun...' Virender Sehwag leaves legendary Pakistan pacers in splits | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ILT20ONZEE ILT20 commentators unveiled

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is known for wittiness be it on or off the field. Even in his press conferences during his career, he used to leave everyone in splits with his antics. After retiring from the sport, Sehwag keeps on making quirky tweets on X (formerly Twitter) and also entertained the fans with his commentary.

The man is set to make his comeback to commentary for the second season of the International League T20 (ILT20) that is set to commence on January 19 and will be played till February 17. More than a week ahead of the season opener, the list of commentators was unveiled on social media platform Instagram in a unique way with all of them joining in the same video call.

Virender Sehwag was the first one to attend and was surprised to see remaining four commentators as bowlers that included the Pakistan pace trio of Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis apart from his long time India teammate Harbhajan Singh. Even as all the commentators were unveiled, hilarious banter started between and suddenly, Sehwag funnily stated that he is alone enough for all of them. "Tum sab ke liye mai akela hi kafi hun," he said only to leave all the others in splits.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Sehwag has always been involved with a funny banter off the field against Akhtar especially and the fans will be looking forward to hearing them commentate together during the second season of ILT20. Moreover, getting the insights from Waqar and Wasim alongside Harbhajan Singh during the matches will add to the value of the competition.