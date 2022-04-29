Video comparing Jupiter's size to other planets amuses the Internet; Netizens say it's mind-boggling

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Video comparing Jupiter's size to other planets has gone viral on social media. Many Internet users have found it amusing and they are shocked to know about the planet's size. The animation video shared on Twitter also shows how rapidly the planet spins. The video has been posted on the micro-blogging site planetary astronomer and science communicator, James O'Donoghue. Not just Jupiter, but the clip also shows all of the planets of the solar system. Jupiter dominated them but soon it is dwarfed by the Sun.

“Celestial objects to scale in size, rotation speed and tilt,” Dr O'Donoghue, the caption of the video reads. Take a look at it here:

Soon after, netizens came up with too many questions about the planet. They wanted to know about Jupiter's gravitational pull, the duration of the day there and Jupiter's origin among many other things. Catering to the curiosity, in a series of follow up tweets, Dr O'Donoghue shared that a day on Jupiter is 9 hours and 56 minutes. “It's the biggest and also fastest planet. In the early solar system, it grew from loads of Sun-orbiting material, converting the orbital momentum into spin angular momentum. Bigger planets are likely to be fast for this reason,” he wrote.

According to US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Jupiter is the fifth planet from the Sun and the largest in the Solar System. It is a gas giant with a mass more than two and a half times that of all the other planets in the Solar System combined, but slightly less than one-thousandth the mass of the Sun. The planet has a radius that is 11 times the size of Earth.