The finest ways to experience India are probably through its cuisine. Indian food is renowned for its vivid cuisine, and it is appreciated throughout the world for its balance, complexity, and depth of flavours. So it should come as no surprise that diplomats in the nation seek out this genre to have a flavour of India.

When Eric Garcetti, the US ambassador to India, had some Maharashtrian cuisine, it went viral on social media. Mr. Garcetti dined at Delhi's Maharashtra Sadan while visiting the city. Mr. Garcetti sampled Kokum ka sherbet, vada pav, sago, bharli vangi, and saoji mutton among other foods. He consumed sol kadhi and puran poli to complete his scrumptious supper. So, he announced, "My fourth course will be a nap."

Three of his Maharashtra-based colleagues were with him. The kokum sherbet was the first thing he sampled. He then tried the well-known Marathi food, vada pav, which he compared to a "Mumbai slider." The US ambassador then sampled chapati and bharli vangi, or stuffed brinjal. He then tucked into saoji mutton curry, a secret Nagpuri recipe, according to what he had been told. "It is like being able to have dessert in the middle of your meal," Garcetti stated after tasting some aamras.

"From the bustling streets of LA to the colorful lanes of Delhi, my love of great food continues. I'm at Maharashtra Bhawan, eager to explore the fascinating flavors of India. Join me on this journey as I sample the essence of India, one state at a time. Where should I go next?" is what the caption of the video by Eric Garcetti on Twitter read.

To conclude his film, Garcetti requested recommendations for restaurants in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

This video got more than 3 lakh views and netizens were pleasantly surprised, many even suggested other places. One user said, "Try heading to Bikaner House next. The restaurant there (called Chor Bizarre) serves a lovely Kashmiri tarami (tasting menu of sorts) among other things. Also, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab, Bihar & West Bengal have some incredible food to offer." another user commented, "Do try Misal Paav when you come to Maharashtra followed by authentic Maharashtrian style fish curry, fish fry, sukka chicken, varan bhaat. Other Maharashtra specialties are Pithla Bhakri and Paav Bhaji"

