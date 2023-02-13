Baby rescued from rubble 128 hours after Turkey earthquake adorably smiles in viral video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DORANIMATED Baby rescued from rubble 128 hours after Turkey earthquake

This week's catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria has resulted in a massive trail of destruction, with tens of thousands confirmed dead. Yet amidst the ruins, there have been a few miraculous rescues of children and infants. One such miracle includes a two-month-old baby who was pulled out from the rubble after being trapped for nearly 128 hours in Antakya, Turkey. The baby was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention after being rescued.

Social media was filled with pictures and videos of the rescued baby, covered in dust and dirt, which quickly went viral. A subsequent video showed the baby being cleaned up and given food.

A Twitter user shared an adorable video of the baby smiling after being miraculously found alive under the quake’s rubble. The clip showed the baby after he was given a bath and some much-needed food.

Watch the viral video of baby rescued from rubble after 128 hours of Turkey earthquake here:

"And here is the hero of the day! A toddler who was rescued 128 hours after the earthquake. Satisfied after a wash and a delicious lunch," the caption reads. The video has gone viral with over 2.7 million views and 38k likes.

"New life in his eyes. Born twice," a user commented. "Wonderful smile, satisfies everyone," another user wrote. "This is so wonderful! A miracle Baby! Watching him & listening to the glee warms my Heart," a third user wrote.

In addition to the two-month-old, other survivors of the disaster included a two-year-old girl, a six-month pregnant woman, a four-year-old child, and her father, all rescued by dedicated rescue workers.

