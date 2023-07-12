THIS Pakistani family creates history; holds Guinness World Record for sharing same birthday

Follow us on Image Source : GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS This Pakistani family holds a very unusual Guinness World Record

A family in Pakistan created history by registering their name in the Guinness Book of World Records. The family consists of nine members who share the same day of birth. The family hails from Larkana, located in the Sindh province of Pakistan. All the members of the Mangi family celebrate their birthdays on August 1. Not only this, the day is also very special for the couple with seven kids because, on the same day, the two also got married in 1991. Their first child, daughter was born exactly one year after their marriage.

More about the Mangi family

The family consists of father Ameer Ali, mother Khudeja, and seven kids whose age ranges between 19 and 30. Among the seven children, there are two sets of twins, one male and one female.

After his first child, who was born on August 1, 1992, he was 'surprised and delighted' and saw it as a 'gift from god'. As per the Guinness World Records website, all seven children were born naturally, which means without any medical help like cesarean section. ''It was all natural; from Allah,'' the Guinness website quoted Ameer as saying.

His first set of twins, Sasui and Sapna, was born in 1998, and the second one, Ammar and Ahmar, in 2003.

Sasui said that earlier the family used to celebrate birthdays in a simple manner, but now they do a lot more and with a lot of happiness, the Guinness World Records website reported.

About the World Record of most siblings born on the same day

Not only the family now holds the record of most family members born on the same day but the seven kids also have a new record in their name. The seven children of the Mangi family now hold the record for the most siblings born on the same day.

Earlier, this record was held by five children from the Cummins family in the US, who were born on February 20 between 1952 and 1966.

