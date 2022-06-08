Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MANDY.TAKHAR/WELOVEMOOSSEWALA Legends never die! Tens of thousands attend 'antim ardas' of singer Sidhu Moose Wala | PICS

Tens of thousands, comprising women and youth, from across the region on Wednesday reached Punjab's Mansa town to attend the 'antim ardas' of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was gunned down by assailants on May 29. Donning T-shirts with pictures of Moosewala printed on them with the message 'Legends never die', some of the fans gathered to attend the 'bhog' ceremony of the singer. "Today it was my son, tomorrow it could be yours... I am yet to understand what was Sidhu's fault that he had to pay with his life," said Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh in his appeal during the ceremony.

Getting emotional on seeing the huge gathering to pay last respect to the soul and saying May 29 was the black day for them, he said seeing the love of the large gathering who had come to pay their tributes had eased his sorrow. He said he and his wife would try to lead a new life now.

Recalling Moosewala's childhood, an emotional father said: "When Sidhu started studying, he would take him on a cycle to the school, which was 24 km away."

"On the day he was killed, I told Sidhu that I would go with him. When he left the house to meet his 'massi' (aunt), he told me that my clothes were not appropriate for the occasion and that he would be back soon," said Balkaur Singh.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village Moosa in broad daylight.

Condoling the demise of Moosewala, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the demise of the young singer was a huge and irreparable loss for the family and fans.

In a condolence message that was handed over to the aggrieved family by Cabinet minister Baljeet Kaur on behalf of Chief Minister, the Chief Minister said the untimely and tragic demise of the young artist has given shock to his fans spread across the globe.

He said the state government is fully with the bereaved family members in this hour of crisis. Mann said the entire state government pays tribute to the blessed singer who has carved a niche for himself in the vast field of music and entertainment.

The Chief Minister said the death of a young son is a great loss for the family, adding the void created in music industry with the death of Moosewala will hardly be filled in the coming future.

He said the talented singers Punjabi songs transcended every border and made every Punjabi proud of him.

Likewise, Mann said the young singer also made his native village famous in every nook and corner of world.

Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested at least eight persons for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring shooters for the killing.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

The police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime, an official statement said.