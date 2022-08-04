Sweet shop in Agra sells 24-carat 'Gold Ghevar' for Raksha Bandhan. Its cost will shock you!

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gold Ghevar

As Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, a sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh has planned to make your celebrations grandeur by is selling special 'golden Ghevar.' Well, there is no denying that Indian food is as vast as its culture and lifestyle. Ghevar, which finds its roots in Rajasthani cuisine, is marked by its savory dishes and succulent desserts. It is probably the most drool-worthy sweet. This disc-shaped cake is made with mawa, ghee, and malai Ghevar. But, here we have another variety added to it, 'golden Ghevar'

According to ANI, the disc-shaped sweet dish is being sold at Rs. 25,000 per kg and has been made by Braj Rasayan Mishthan Bhandar near Shah Market in Agra. However, a normal Ghevar costs around Rs. 600 to 700 per kilo. But for this Ghevar topped with 24-carat gold layer, you need to pay a higher price.

In a tweet, the outlet wrote, "Uttar Pradesh: Specially 'Golden Ghevar' is being made in Agra for Raksha Bandhan. The price of Golden Ghevar is ₹ 25,000 per kg. The specialty of this Ghevar is that it is covered with 24 carat gold."

On a related note, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Thursday, August 11. It is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister on the last day of the lunar Calendar month of Shravan. Raksha Bandhan in Sanskrit means ‘bond of protection’ and every year, sisters tie the rakhi which symbolizes the bond of protection on their brothers’ hands. In return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters and be by their side forever. ALSO READ: 'Boycott Alia Bhatt' trends on Twitter for her film Darlings. Can you guess why?

