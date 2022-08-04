'Boycott Alia Bhatt' trends on Twitter for her film Darlings. Can you guess why?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Darlings

After Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ Tweeple are now 'boycotting' Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings. The hashtag #BoycottAliaBhatt began trending on Twitter just a day before the movie was made available on the OTT platform. Alia's Darlings has been accused for allegedly ‘promoting’ domestic violence against men. Also, starring Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Matthew, the film is all set to release on August 5 on Netflix.

Since the actress had dropped the teaser of the film, fans were excited to watch her play the mysterious character of Badrunissa "Badru" Shaikh. This is Alia Bhatt's debut as a producer, the black comedy is jointly backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The boycotting comes in wake of some scenes in the film where Alia can allegedly be seen torturing her on-screen husband Vijay Varma.

In one of the scene, Vijay, who plays Hamza Shaikh, was beaten by Badru (Alia), after she decided to kidnap and torture him in the home where they both reside. In the poster image, Hamza is tied to a chair while Badrunissa beats him and administers shots to knock him out in retaliation for all the violence. ALSO READ: Prabhas urges all to watch Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam; has best compliment for Rashmika Mandanna

Reacting to this, a user wrote, "Everyone should #BoycottAliaBhatt for making a misandrist movie like Darlings. For bollywood, domestic violence on men is a matter of joke. Pathetic." Another said, "Why is Domestic violence against men normalised and even worse mocked. 3.4 crore men in India face domestic violence. This is not acceptable."

As per the official synopsis of the film, 'Darlings' explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds. Talking about the film, Alia had said, "'Darlings' holds a very special place in my heart, it's my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over." ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: Aamir Khan on Bollywood being overshadowed by South; KJo holds him responsible for THIS

