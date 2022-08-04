Prabhas urges all to watch Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam; has best compliment for Rashmika Mandanna

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRABHASFANS Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna

Prabhas recently attended the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam as the Chief Guest. The highly anticipated romantic entertainer will be arriving in theatres on August 5, this year. At the event, Prabhas, who looked dashing in a black full sleeves T-shirt and blue jeans, managed to grab eyeballs as he greeted the fans and spoke about the movie.

Prabhas was invited as the chief guest at the pre-release event of Sita Ramam, which was held in Hyderabad. Speaking about Dulqueer starrer, the Radhe Shyam actor said "some films are meant to be watched in theatres. I saw the trailer and visuals of Sita Ramam. The makers went to Russia and Kashmir to shoot the film. This is a film that should be watched in theatres. The budget which the producers spent and the scale is huge."

"For example, do we stop going to the temple because there's a pooja room at home? For people in cinema, theatres are our temples. It's because of you. We should watch Sita Ramam in theatres. We have Rashmika, who's the most-wanted heroine. We have a huge star cast too. We should watch it in theatres," he added.

Thanking his cast and Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan said, "Very happy that Prabhas came to this event. Sita Ramam is a great Journey. Swapna Dutt is Wonder Woman. Aswini Dutt is my favorite person. They show me a lot of affection. Hanu Raghavapudi is a director with great passion. He had a great dream called Sita Ramam. Thank you for making me a part of that dream. I have seen many places during the shooting of this movie." ALSO READ: Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection Day 7: Kichcha Sudeep starrer is doing phenomenal business

"Sita Ramam is a very special film. Mrunal played the role of Sita very sincerely and beautifully. Sumanth is my big brother. Vishnu Sharma's role is excellent. Tarun Bhaskar's smile gives great energy. Sita Ramam is a larger than life movie with excellent music and technical values. Everyone should watch this movie in theaters," Salmaan concluded.

About Dulquer-Mrunal's Sita Ramam

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of war. It follows the love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love, played by Mrunal Thakur. Rashmika Mandanna plays a very significant role as Afreen in Sita Ramam. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: Aamir Khan on Bollywood being overshadowed by South; KJo holds him responsible for THIS

Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma and Prakash Raj have been roped in to play supporting roles.

