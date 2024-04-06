Statue of Liberty shakes during 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New York City, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Statue of Liberty

Viral video: The Statue of Liberty became a witness to one of the rare but remarkable events as a 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook New York City and nearby areas on Friday morning (April 5). The surveillance camera on top of the Statue of Liberty captured the visuals of the city, which went viral on social media. The seismic activity, unusual for the region, rattled millions of people from New York and Philadelphia skyscrapers. No damages were reported due to the quake but the residents are not accustomed to tremors.

What’s there in the viral video?

In the video that is circulating on social media, the city is seen shaking with tremors. The camera on top of the statue shook, giving a sense of trembling in the statue.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the incident “one of the largest earthquakes” on the East Coast in the last century.

Lightning strikes Statue

In an image posted by ‘The optimist’ on X, lightning striking the Statue of Liberty is seen during the storm. The captivating picture, captured by photographer Dan Martin, shows a lightning bolt seeming to touch Lady Liberty’s torch.

Earthquake in New York

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the New York City region on Friday (April 5) morning, news agency Reuters reported citing the US Geological Survey. The report also cited initial measurement by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre at 5.5 magnitude on the Richter scale. The morning tremors shook buildings and surprised residents in an area that rarely experiences notable seismic activity.

The quake's epicenter was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, the USGS said. There was no damage immediately reported.