Social media sensation Harshita Gupta's ranting reel about marriage set the internet ablaze

Let's be honest- marriage has become a touchy topic for all eligible boys and girls as wedding season is going on. It is not unusual when you open your social media and see your friends either getting married or having a baby. Many memes and funny videos have been made on the same and have gone viral on the internet. Similarly, social media sensation and comedy content creator Harshita Gupta's latest rant reel has set the internet ablaze.

Hailing from the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, Harshita started making videos in 2017 and has been causing ripples on social media platforms since then. She is loved for her rant videos which go viral on the internet as soon as they are dropped on Instagram. The viewers relate to them and her latest rant video has gotten all the couples-to-be feeling the same. In the video, Harshita can be seen ranting about the various duties one has to handle during a wedding. She is also seen saying that we should elope rather than getting talking to all the vendors. Check out the video here-



Harshita was always a content creator at heart and rose to popularity with her Mirchi Kantap show on the radio. She used to rant about the day-to-day irritating habits of people and is still carrying forward her skills with innovation and enthusiasm. Her recent video, 'Best Friendship ke 7 Vachan with Sanyam Sharma', received more than 27 million views. Her other reels that have fetched 10 million plus views are 'Indian Father dropping 'truth bombs' at Boyfriend', 'How to patao a girl when u r Desperate', 'Ameero ki dictionary', and many more. Check out-

Harshita has also collaborated with multiple content creators like Ankush Bahuguna, Yuvraj Dua, etc. Recently, she was making some amusing content with entrepreneur and Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover.





