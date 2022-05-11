Sky turns blood red in China's Zhoushan: All about rare phenomenon that left netizens shocked

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MY_THOUGHTS_TOO Blood red sky in China caused panic among residents.

Sky turns blood red in China: The internet was taken aback when a few pictures and videos from China's eastern port city of Zhoushan surfaced on social media platforms. The viral clips showed how the skies turned blood red over the weekend. The rare phenomenon created a panic among the residents as well. While some thought it to be a grave fire attack nearby, others assumed it to be the indication of an apocalypse. People recorded and clicked pictures of the skies turning crimson red. They took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the vast red skies.

One of the users said, "The sky over the Chinese city of Zhoushan, near Shanghai turned blood red tonight. I’m sure this is totally normal and not a harbinger of the apocalypse. Right?"

Another said,"Blood red sky in Zhoushan, China, on the evening of May 7th, a result of Rayleigh Scattering?"

About the rare phenomenon:

According to Global Times, the Zhoushan Meteorological Bureau explained the phenomenon, "When weather conditions are good, more water in the atmosphere forms aerosols which refract and scatter the light of fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public."

Meanwhile, several users also claimed that the solar activity could have been a possible reason behind the Zhoushan sky turning red and compared it to 1770 incident when the sky stayed red for nine days. Putting an end to such theories, meteorological experts explained that the solar and geomagnetic activity, which could lead to such changes in the skies, in the port city was calm on Saturday.