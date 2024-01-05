Watch video: Siraj credits Bumrah for his success, Jasprit's translation is pure gold

Follow us on Image Source : X Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

After winning an unusual two-day Test match against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, the duo who turned the tide in India's favour with a six-wicket haul each in both innings, shared a heartwarming moment after the former attempted to credit his teammate during the post-match presentation.

Bumrah translated Siraj's speech from Hindi to English as the latter talked about their performance in the Test match. "Jassi bhai humesha jab start karte hai to message milta hai ki kya wicket pe kaunsi line and length better hai. Unn ke message ki wajah se mujhe zyada sochne ki zaroorat nahi rehti hai, bas consistent wo chiz pe work karenge to success milega. (When Bumrah starts bowling, he gives me an idea about which line and length is better on a particular wicket. Because of his message, I don't have to think much and just have to follow consistently to achieve success)," Siraj said.

While translating the speech to English, Bumrah graciously edited out the part where Siraj credited him personally and tried to keep the conversation towards the performance of the team. "When we play along together, he gets the message a little earlier... because of our experience, we try to analyse the wicket a little quicker so that communication goes in the bowling circuit that you know this is the wicket and this is what we are looking to do. So that helps him sometimes," Bumrah said.

This act of Bumrah did not go unnoticed as social media users were quick to praise him for not taking credit for himself. At one point of the post-match presentation, the duo shared a hilarious moment as Bumrah tried to remind Siraj about his role as a translator after the latter tried to answer questions in English.

"Bumrah seems such a humble man," said one person. "This is a mark of a great leader, guys! Instead of 'I', he said 'we'," said another netizen. Bumrah also earned praise from cricket fans in Pakistan.

Notably, India pulled off a seven-wicket win on Thursday, squaring the two-match Test Series 1-1 against South Africa. In the first innings, Siraj scalped six wickets while Bumrah took two wickets to bowl out South Africa for only 55 runs. In the second innings, Bumrah returned with a six-wicket haul and Siraj picked a single wicket. The duo shared 15 wickets among themselves.

