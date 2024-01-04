VIRAL VIDEO: YouTuber Mattylp organises 'helicopter ride' for retiring US cop on his farewell day

Follow us on Image Source : MATTYLP (YOUTUBE) YouTuber Takes Retiring US Cop For A Helicopter Ride On His Farewell Day

Trending news: A video has been going viral on the internet for the last three days. YouTuber Mattylp's heartwarming gesture for a retiring cop went viral on various social media platforms. The YouTuber gave the sheriff a stylish send-off with an amazing helicopter ride. He shared the video on his YouTube channel and said that he received a call from the police for a special favour.

The YouTuber shared that he was not clear about the purpose of the favour until he landed. To his surprise, he was requested to give Tony, the retiring officer, a memorable helicopter ride on his last day before retirement. The moment the retiring cop took the helicopter ride, he was filled with happiness and gratitude.

The police official also made his final radio call from the helicopter, and he shared several memorable anecdotes with the YouTuber.

The video was posted on YouTuber on January 2 has collected over 9,32,656 views. The viral clip has amassed an array of reactions from the netizens.

Some amazing reactions on video of helicopter ride:

Commenting on the video, a retired sheriff wrote, "I'm a retired Sheriff's Office commander. That was an awesome send-off for that officer he will never forget. Thank YOU ...for your service."

Another retired sheriff commented, "I am also a retired cop of over 35 years of service... this was way cool brother.. wish I could have had a send-off like this.... something you will never forget..."

"Mattylp, you are an asset to your community! Thank you for your help in making this officer's final day as he retires! It's a day he'll never forget," the third user commented.

"Wow, what a cool last day "on the job." I wasn't expecting to get teary hearing the "10-42" call out, but as a 19-year military veteran, I have huge respect for his service and the emotion of the final radio call. Thank you for taking the time to do this for the police officer and putting the video together of his last day's ride, " the fourth user wrote.

"It's refreshing to see a police officer treated with respect by the people to whom he has dedicated his life (the HS kids, especially), in these days of utter disrespect for our finest who enable us to sleep without worry," the fifth user commented on the video.

(With agencies inputs)

