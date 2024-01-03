Congress MLA sparks controversy after he forcibly applies cake on woman's face | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DRKAVVAMPALLY Congress MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana from Telangana.

Congress MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana from Telangana faces intense criticism as a viral video shows him forcibly trying to apply cake to a woman's face during a New Year event in Karimnagar district. The opposition questions whether the MLA's behaviour has compromised the woman's dignity. The incident occurred at a Congress party event attended by Transport Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah. Since the video surfaced, the MLA has become a target for opposition leaders and internet users who criticise his actions.

The video displays Satyanarayana attempting to apply cake to a woman's face, despite her efforts to avoid it. In a second video, the MLA is seen holding the woman's hand while dancing. The Congress party event was organised at their office, and the Transport Minister was also present during the controversial actions.

Following the video's circulation, Satyanarayana faced condemnation from opposition leaders and online users. Jagan Patimeedi of the Bharat Raksha Samithi questioned whether the MLA's actions constituted an offence against the woman's dignity. The former Chairman of Telangana State Technology Services also expressed the need for the National Women's Commission to take cognizance and initiate action against the MLA for his "indecent behaviour." As of now, the MLA has not issued any comments or responses regarding the video.

It's worth noting that the Congress recently achieved a significant victory in the Telangana Assembly elections, marking its first time coming to power in the state. Revanth Reddy, the Congress leader, assumed the position of Chief Minister. The controversy surrounding the MLA's behaviour raises questions about the impact it might have on the newly formed government's image.

