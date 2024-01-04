WATCH | Women enter overcrowded train through window at Ujjain Station, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB The video has gone viral.

Viral video: Many commuters have lately shared instances of their experiences of travelling on overcrowded trains and this has become a common very common. Some are also complaining about not getting a seat despite having confirmed tickets. The passengers often end up standing throughout their journey due to the excessive crowds. This problem has intensified to the extent that people are now adopting unconventional methods, such as entering trains through windows.

Now, a video is going viral showing a massive crowd at Ujjain Junction railway station, bringing attention to the pressing challenge of managing overcrowding within the Indian railway system. The exact date of the video is unclear, but it depicts a large number of individuals crowding a platform and attempting to board a train from the railway track in Madhya Pradesh.

With so many passengers crowding the doors of the train, two women can be seen entering the train through the emergency window, with the help of a few men. Surprisingly, one of them is wearing a saree.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on X by user Cow Momma with the caption, "Windows are just small doors anyway."

Netizens reaction

The video is widely circulated on the internet. Some social media expressed concerns about the safety of commuters entering the coaches through windows, while others tagged Indian Railways, urging them to address the issue.

The video left netizens in shock. One user said, "India needs more affordable trains and buses Not the overhyped Vandhe Bharat !" Another wrote, "Emergency Exit turned Emergency Entrance."

“Climbing into the compartment wearing a saree through the ‘small door’ is a remarkable feat,” wrote a third. “At first sight it appears like Bangladesh or African nation, but footage begins with Ujjain, the holy city, and gives a sense of sadness,” said another user.

"I read all your reasons. All are true. Add this also, These days in the Northern part, @RailMinIndia cancelled more than 50% of trains, without planning for alternatives. Now, very few trains are running, which causes great inconvenience & chaos," said a user on X.

Another user noted, “You need survival skills to live in #India.” Another wrote, “Have been a train traveller all my life but have never seen such chaotic management!” said user.

