Zomato delivery arrives on horseback in Hyderabad after long queues at petrol pumps | WATCH

The Zomato delivery agent was seen on horseback in Hyderabad.

Long queues at petrol pumps are undesirable but unavoidable, and a similar situation took place in Hyderabad due to protests by truckers against the new hit-and-run law that gripped the nation for some day. In this crisis, a Zomato delivery agent used a less conventional way to deliver food - on horseback.

In a viral video, the delivery man was seen galloping towards Chanchalguda, located next to the Imperial Hotel in Hyderabad, and waived to the public as he passed the long queues stemming from closed petrol pumps in parts of Telangana's capital. Some social media users applauded the bold move, while others called it a publicity stunt.

"Where there is a will there is a way... it might be to get popularity and may not be real, but look at the positive side," said a netizen on platform X. Another person wrote, "I think it's the best way of transport, doesn't harm environment."

"Just Hyderabad Things!" said a netizen, while another quipped, "India is not for beginners." According to some reports, the Zomato agent waited for over three hours for petrol but failed to do so, causing him to resort to such an unusual strategy.

About the trucker protests

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaces the colonial era Indian Penal Code (IPC), drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing police or any official from the administration can face up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. The punishment in such cases was 2 years in the British-era IPC.

Truckers across the country launched a massive stir in protest against the new hit-and-run law, leading to massive traffic jams on highways, and creating inconvenience to the people. In some places, long queues were seen at fuel stations as people were seen rushing to refuel vehicles expecting a potential risk of facing fuel shortage due to the protest.

The All India Motor Transport Congress asked the government to address issues raised during a nationwide agitation by drivers against stringent jail and fine conditions in the BNS for hit-and-run cases. The agitation turned violent in some places in Maharashtra, with those protesting pelting stones at passing vehicles and clashing with police.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla met the representatives of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) to discuss their demands on Tuesday. The truckers and the government agreed that transport workers would resume their work immediately following the meeting.

