Sidhu Moose Wala trends as fans shower love & demand justice on Punjabi singer's birth anniversary

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's death has left a void in the hearts of millions of his fans. The singer was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab. Recently his parents arranged 'antim ardas' which was attended by more than 20 lakh fans who mourned Sidhu Moose Wala's death. Now, on his 29th birth anniversary, social media is flooded with special wishes as fans are showering immense love on the late singer. Several emotional fans also demanded justice for Moose Wala.

Calling him legend, a fans wrote, "You are remember by your songs jaataa, Forever a legend, Rest in peace.. Happy birthday in heaven jaata #HBDSidhuMoosewala #SidhuMosseWala." Another wrote, "On This Day (11th June 1993) A Legend Was Born In Moosa Village (Mansa)Known As Sidhu Moosewala, Happy B'day Jatta, Legend Never Die, Rest In Power." A third wish read, "Happy birthday legend may God give strength to your parents, RISE IN HEAVEN, #HBDSidhuMoosewala #SidhuMooseWala."

Sidhu Moose Wala's Death

The Punjabi singer, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab polls, was shot dead by gangsters on May 29. The incident happened within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. He was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. He was cremated on May 31 at the native village in Punjab's Mansa district.



Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi. The Delhi Police on June 10 informed that they have identified six shooters who were involved in the chilling murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. ALSO READ: Salman Khan threat letter update: Lawrence Bishnoi gang's plan was to extort money, says police