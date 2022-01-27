Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHWETATIWARI Shweta Tiwari Controversy: Netizens call actress 'shameful' for 'God is taking measurements for my bra’ remark

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen. Not just for her Television shows but she is every now and then in news for her personal life. Yet again, the actress caught everyone's attention when she attended a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday. She landed herself in controversy for allegedly referring to God while making a statement about her innerwear. In a video clip that is going viral on the internet, the 41-year-old actor can be seen seated on a dais and making a statement, "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai." (God is taking the measurements for my bra). The press conference was held for her upcoming web series that also stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles. As soon as the clip went viral, it caught the attention of Netizens who slammed Tiwari for making such derogatory remarks on God.

According per viral reports, the show has 'Mahabharata' fame Saurabh Jain (who played the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological show) playing the role of a 'bra fitter.' Reports suggest Shweta jokingly made the statement in reference to Saurabh, during the press conference.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, also have a look at how Netizens bashed the actress for her statement:

Despite the social media rage, Shweta took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video dancing to a popular Instagram reel. She wrote, "Morning dance with this “sutli Bomb."

Just recently, her daughter Palak Tiwari grabbed the eyeballs when she was spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Previously, Shweta has grabbed eyeballs for a number of reasons. Her first wedding with Raja Chaudhary got infamous and her second marriage with Abhinav Kohlialso witnessed troubles.

