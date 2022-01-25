Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV India's Got Talent 9: Kirron Kher goes 'dur phitte muh' after contestant sells 'vomit for Rs 200.' Watch promo

Highlights A participant named Manish is seen facing rejection from Kher who leaves other judges in splits

Kher expresses her feelings through a Punjabi phrase, "durr phitte much" leaving everyone go ROFLing

'India's Got Talent' is on Sony Entertainment Television

Amongst various reality shows that air on Television, India's Got Talent has its own set audience. Viewers love to watch contestants from all over the country showing their unique talent on the stage. The new season of India's Got Talent 9 began with a bang on January 15 with its new set of judges excluding Kirron Kher. Just yesterday, a promo of an upcoming episode caught everyone's attention which featured a person's fire task gone wrong moment. And now, the makers have shared yet another highlight of the new episode. In the same, a new participant named Manish is seen facing rejection from Kher who leaves others including Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir in splits with her commentary.

Manish enters the stage and informed everyone that he sells goals for Rs 200 apiece. Hearing the same, everyone gets a shock. Soon, Badshah asks him the reason behind such a high price after which Manish reveals that he prepares the syrup of the goal in a unique way. He goes on to drink two liquids -- one red and one green in colour. Later, he even finishes a jug full of water. To everyone's surprise, he spits the same out leaving the judges in disgust. Kher presses the buzzer after seeing the same and says that she cannot watch him 'vomit' in different colours.

also read: India's Got Talent 9: Badshah rushes to save a contestant from fire after stunt goes wrong. Watch video

Not only this but she even says, "Yahaan baith kar tumhari pink, blue, green colour ki ulti hum nahi dekh sakte. Yeh ₹200 mein ultiyaan bech raha hai. Limit hai. Suit-boot pehen ke." She then expresses her feelings through a Punjabi phrase, "durr phitte much" leaving everyone go ROFLing.

The promo of the stunt was shared by the official Instagram handle of the channel with a caption reading, "#Manish ji ka gola banaane ke talent ne toh poore judges panel ko chauka diya! Dekhiye humare Gazab Desh ke aise hi kayi saare Ajab Talents #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 mein, har Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par."

It even caught Badshah teasing Manish about his talent and saying, "Itna toh main regular nahi nikalta jitna aap muh se nikaal rahe ho." What are your views on the same?

Meanwhile, Shilpa got teary-eyed on seeing a performance by a sand artist named Nitish Bharti. An emotional Shilp said after seeing the act: "Even in my life, I worship my mother and I really believe that I am who I am because of her and I have been able to achieve all that I could because of her. You are very inspirational Nitish and so is your act."

also read: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari shares bold pics on Insta, fans ask, 'Ibrahim Ke Saath Kya Chalu Hai?'

He showcased his talent with a sand art depicting a mother-son relationship and the struggle and hard work women go through with a smile on their face. Bharti, uses his mothers name Bharti instead of his father's name. He narrates the difficulties that he faced when he dropped his father's name and he showcased this beautifully in his performance through the sand-art.

'India's Got Talent' is on Sony Entertainment Television.