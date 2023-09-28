Sheep in Greece get high on 100 kg cannabis, start jumping around like crazy during Storm Daniel

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS A flock of sheep grazing in the field.

A group of hungry sheep in a Greek town reportedly consumed nearly 100 kg of therapeutic cannabis cultivated inside a greenhouse. This incident occurred during the passage of Storm Daniel, which affected regions in Greece, Libya, Turkey, and Bulgaria, according to a report by Newsweek. The cannabis plants were being grown within the confines of a greenhouse located near the town of Almyros in the Thessaly region of central Greece.

The shepherd responsible for the flock became suspicious when he noticed unusual behavior among his sheep. Reportedly, the sheep were "jumping higher than goats, which never happens," stated Yannis Bourounis, the owner of the farm, during an interview with a local radio producer.

This is not the first instance of cannabis falling victim to unconventional consumption. A similar incident unfolded in India last November when police in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district informed a court that rats had consumed over 500 kg of marijuana stored in police warehouses. The police had confiscated the drugs, valued at Rs 60 lakh, from a truck in 2020.

Greece is one of the European Union (EU) nations that have legalised cannabis for specific medical applications. In 2018, the country issued its initial licenses for the cultivation and processing of medical cannabis, marking a groundbreaking shift in policy. Earlier that year, Greece's leftist-led government had passed a law permitting the production of medical cannabis.

In 2017, Greece had already authorised the import of various pharmaceutical products derived from medical marijuana, as well as the cultivation of hemp for industrial purposes. It is worth noting that Greece had a history of cannabis cultivation and export until its possession was banned in 1936.

