VIDEO | Police personnel dance during the 'Ganesh Visarjan' procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Nine-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are celebrated with zeal and fervour across India. Following the festivities, the immersion process of Lord Vinayaka idols in waterbodies is underway in various cities including Hyderabad. Amid heavy security, 'Ganesh Visarjan' processions are being carried out in the capital city of Telangana. About 90,000 idols of Lord Vinayaka are expected to be immersed in Hussain Sagar and numerous other lakes and waterbodies during the 'Nimajjanam' (immersion) process in the city.

Meanwhile, a video is doing rounds on social media where devotees in large numbers can be seen participating in a 'Ganesh Visarjan' procession in the Tank Bund area of the city. Amid great excitement among the devotees, cops were dancing to songs and celebrating the festivity.

People reacted to the video

People who participated in the procession also cheered up the cops. Reacting to the video, one X user wrote "Telangana Police anna" with two fire emoticons. Another wrote, "Super cool, second cop was even more rocking.."

One more person reacted and said, "Protection bhi Entertainment bhi". Meanwhile, an X user praised the moves of the cop and reacted, "Awesome moves".

'Laddus' were auctioned for a whopping Rs 1.26 crore

In another interesting incident related to the festivity, the 'laddu' offered as 'prasadam' at the famous Ganesh pandal at Balapur in the city was auctioned for Rs 27 lakh. The auction of 'Balapur Ganesh laddu' is one of the major attractions of the Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities in Hyderabad, though the 'laddus' offered to the Lord at almost every pandal are also auctioned.

Securing the 'laddu' in the auction is believed to bring prosperity to the person who makes the successful bid. Media reports said the 'laddu' at a Ganesh pandal in a posh residential community at Bandlaguda was auctioned for a whopping Rs 1.26 crore which was obtained collectively by all residents.

Adequate arrangements for immersion were made

Meanwhile, the government has made adequate arrangements for immersion, including deploying cranes in the city. The police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the event goes on smoothly. More than 30,000 security personnel are on duty in the state capital and its periphery for the immersion, which is expected to continue till Friday.

