How Bengaluru man who ordered pizza while being stuck in traffic jam got delivery on time

A Bengaluru man ordered pizza and surprisingly got it on time while being stuck in an hour-long traffic jam.

Bengaluru on September 27 witnessed an unprecedented traffic jam on the Outer Ring Road stretch and other areas because of a citywide shutdown due to a strike. So, while Bengaluru waited endlessly for the jam to clear up, social media kept buzzing with pictures and updates late into the night, providing an insight into the chaos. Meanwhile, a video from the city caught the attention of people prompting interesting comments from them.

In a video, Pizza delivery executives were seen bringing food for the commuters who were facing a challenging time being stuck in the jam. Sharing the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), a handle named rishivaths said, "When we decided to order from Dominos during the Bangalore choke. They were kind enough to track our live location (a few metres away from our random location added in the traffic) and deliver to us in the traffic jam."

When Bengalurians were talking on social media about the pot-holed roads to while-we-wait-for-cars-to-inch-forward anecdotes, these delivery agents tracked the live location of the person who ordered food to get it delivered on a jammed road.

Reacting to the video, one X user wrote, "For this exceptional service they surely deserve a huge tip!" While another in a humorous way said, "Next time I’m booking a massage from Urban Company."

On the other hand, there were a few on social media who praised the delivery executives. One wrote, "'Domino's fulfilling their 30-min delivery promise'...this is awesome... On another note, take a moment to consider these delivery personnel. It's truly challenging for them, navigating through heavy traffic, and still consistently meeting customer expectations...isn't..."

In the morning, Bengaluru appears to have gone back to its “normal” mode. Now, people could get to their destination, literally a stone’s throw away, in less than one hour.

