Shashi Tharoor is not impressed by ChatGPT's response to user's query on Congress MP, here's why

With the launch of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by OpenAI, things have not remained anything like before due to its conversational feature. The AI chatbot uses natural language processing to reply to questions thrown at it and provides descriptive and detailed answers.

The features of AI are being used by users for various purposes and the responses they get sometimes leave the readers in splits.

A user asked ChatGPT to write the word ‘approved’ in Shashi Tharoor style, which did not seemingly please the Congress leader.

A user took to X, formerly Twitter, and tagged Shashi Tharoor and said, “Sir, even ChatGPT recognises your unique style. It was a fun experiment which I used to draft an approval to be given in an official email”.

The user also shared the screenshot of the response received from ChatGPT. “How would Shashi Tharoor write ‘approved’ in his typical style?” the prompt read.

Shashi Tharoor was not seemingly impressed with the response of the AI and said, “Awful. Ask any bureaucrat who has sent me a file. I write ‘approved’!”.

