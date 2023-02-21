Shah Rukh Khan reacts to viral video of Delhi University teachers dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DEPARTMENTOFCOMMERCEJMC SRK reacts to DU professors dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Recently, a video of Delhi University teachers dancing with students to Jhoome Jo Pathaan went crazy viral on social media. Just to refresh your memory, the video showed professors of Jesus and Mary College wearing sarees and grooving to the hit song. Shah Rukh Khan has now reacted to the viral video.

SRK, who’s a DU alumnus himself, posted the video to his official Twitter account on February 21. In the heartfelt tweet, he referred to the college teachers as educational rockstars. "How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational rockstars all of them," King Khan wrote.

Take a look at SRK’s tweet here:

The original video was shared by the Instagram handle of the Department of Commerce, JMC. In the clip, several students who were shaking a leg to the peppy track at the amphitheatre were joined by four professors. The video went viral with more than 1.3 million views and 122k likes.

Watch the original viral video here:

Shah Rukh Khan appears in the Yash Raj Films–produced and Siddharth Anand–directed film Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie was just released last month and is still doing well in theatres. Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia were also featured in the movie. Salman Khan had a cameo appearance in the movie as well.

