Another BTS Bollywood edit goes viral and it goes perfectly with SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Watch

BTS, the K-pop supergroup, boasts a fanbase that transcends national boundaries. Their massive following has been demonstrated time and again, and the BTS ARMY in India is growing exponentially by the day. Fans have taken to Instagram to create clips that feature peppy Bollywood songs synced with the septet's groovy choreography.

This viral video showcases a practice session of BTS's ON choreography, which is flawlessly synchronized with Jhoome Jo Pathaan, a song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The video, which was uploaded to Instagram a few days ago, has already amassed over 1.9 million views and is rapidly gaining more. The post has also garnered numerous likes and comments.

An Instagram user raved, "Watching BTS dance never gets old! All of them are such natural, attractive young men with talent and charisma. I might be biased, but that's only because I've witnessed their growth and accomplishments. Their individuality is also captivating to witness. BTS forever!" Another user commented, "Either their choreography is perfectly matched to the songs or Bollywood creates music that seamlessly syncs with their dance moves." A third user expressed, "Sorry, but this is even better than the actual choreography," while a fourth added, "This beats the original choreography." A fifth user chimed in, "Not a single beat was missed!"

Watch the viral video of BTS dancing to SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan:

With over 273 million views on YouTube, Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a song sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal, and Sheykhar.

