After impressing Sachin Tendulkar, girl batting like pro wows Anand Mahindra. Watch

Mumal Mehar, a very young but highly skilled cricketer, has impressed not only Sachin Tendulkar but also Anand Mahindra. In a 35-second video that has garnered a lot of attention on social media, she is shown hitting consecutive sixes.

The business tycoon shared the video on Twitter, expressing his admiration for her talent and the potential for growth and opportunities for women's cricket. The Mahindra Group Chairman tweeted. “Amazing grace. Thanks to the #WomensIPL we’re in for an explosion of opportunity for talent. Truly exciting. (Shared by @LamboriaLal)”

Netizens were also impressed, with some praising her exceptional skills and others suggesting that she has a bright future if she continues to work hard. "Start at the Grassroots level, and the future will always be bright," a user commented.

Watch the viral video below:

Sachin Tendulkar also shared the video on Twitter earlier, praising her batting skills and expressing his enjoyment of watching her play. "Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting." He also added the hashtags #CricketTwitter and #WPL,” the cricket legend wrote.

