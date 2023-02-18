Viral video of unique black squid ink noodles in Thailand disgusts desi netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@OURCOLLECTI0N Viral video of black squid ink noodles in Thailand

Last year, there was a surge in viral food trends featuring peculiar street food recipes. Following suit, social media users were recently taken aback by Thailand's distinctive street food, just as we were still processing the bizarre food combinations and recovering from frightful culinary experiments.

A video shared on Instagram by the page 'Our Collection' showcased a woman vendor in Thailand cooking black spaghetti, which quickly garnered attention. Given that the location was included in the hashtag, it is believed that the video was filmed in Bangkok. The woman can be seen frying the unusual black noodles in a pan with vegetables and other ingredients, adding salt before thoroughly stirring everything together.

The video was captioned as "UNIQUE Street Food of Thailand," and has received over 5.5 million views along with 105k likes since it was posted on February 1. Many viewers drew a comparison between the spaghetti and the Marvel character 'Venom,' dubbing the dish 'venom noodles'.

Watch the viral video of Thailand's unique black noodles here:

Many users were grossed out by the dark black colour of the noodles, saying they looked like worms or tiny snakes to them. Some users mentioned in the comments that it appears to be black squid ink pasta. While a few users claimed that the unique dish is quite tasty, most Indian users were of the opinion that the black noodles just made their skin crawl and they would never want to try it.

"Keede lag rahe hai," a user remarked. "Coronavirus," another user commented. A third user asked, "Was it only me who thought they were worms?" A fourth user wrote, "I have found venom in my plate.

